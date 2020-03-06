Report: Saints will place first-round tender on Taysom Hill

Taysom Hill will likely be back with the Saints. (AP Photo/Brett Duke)

The New Orleans Saints aren’t going to let quarterback Taysom Hill leave without getting something in return. The team plans to place a first-round tender on Hill, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The move shows just how much the Saints value the 29-year-old Hill. By placing a first-round tender on Hill, the Saints have the ability to match any offer Hill takes from another team. If the Saints decline to match that offer, letting Hill walk, the team will receive a first-round draft pick as compensation.

Since he entered the NFL, Hill has been used as a multi-position weapon for the Saints. He threw six passes last season, rushed for 156 yards and a touchdown and caught 19 passes for 234 yards and six scores as a receiver.

Saints control what happens to Taysom Hill next

While other teams might find Hill’s skill set enticing, there’s not enough evidence that Hill can be a full-time weapon. Thanks to Drew Brees and Teddy Bridgewater, Hill has been used sparingly by the Saints. He’s only thrown 13 passes in his two seasons with the team. That lack of production makes it tough for teams to shell out huge money for Hill.

But if one team believes Hill is the league’s best-kept secret and offers him a boatload of money to start, the Saints can cut bait with Hill and get an extra draft pick out of it. The move, while aggressive, doesn’t have a downside for New Orleans.

Saints might be the best fit for Taysom Hill anyway

Given all that, the Saints may be the best landing spot for Hill. The team has already shown it knows how to utilize Hill. While another team could offer Hill more playing time, it’s tough to know whether that team would be able to use Hill as effectively as New Orleans. With the first-round tender in place, teams desperate for Hill will have to offer a decent amount to ensure the Saints won’t match the deal.

Where does Taysom Hill fit with the Saints?

Given that Brees has no interest in leaving the Saints, Hill will likely be a backup if he returns to New Orleans. The Saints could bring in another quarterback to replace Bridgewater, or the team could promote Hill to the No. 2 quarterback behind Brees. Hill will likely receive the same amount — or more — playing time in either role. If he’s healthy, it’s tough to see Hill’s playing time decline next season.

