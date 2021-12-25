Report: Saints spoke to retired Drew Brees, Philip Rivers about coming out of retirement

The New Orleans Saints are having quarterback issues ahead of their Week 16 matchup against the Miami Dolphins.

Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian are in the league's COVID-19 protocols forcing the Saints to start third-string quarterback Ian Book on Sunday.

According to NOLA.com, the Saints called retired quarterback Drew Brees to gauge his interest in helping out.

Brees decided to stick with his current job, as an analyst for NBC Sports, instead of coming out of retirement. According to the report, Brees "wasn’t 100% confident he would be able to make the throws necessary to successfully lead the offense."

Drew Brees was honored at halftime of the Saints' game on Nov. 25.

Brees retired following the 2020 season, but not before he etched his name in New Orleans lore. He finished his career with Brees with 571 career touchdown passes and helped lead the team to their only Super Bowl championship in 2010.

The Saints also reportedly called veterans Josh McCown and retired quarterback Philip Rivers to fill a possible roster spot.

New Orleans is 7-7 entering the week and is 9th in the NFC playoff race.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Saints spoke to retired QBs Drew Brees, Philip Rivers, per report