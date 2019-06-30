Report: Derrick Rose to sign 2-year, $15M deal with Pistons

Derrick Rose is reportedly taking his talents to Detroit. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

Former NBA MVP Derrick Rose has agreed to terms with the Detroit Pistons, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Free agent guard Derrick Rose has agreed to a two-year, $15M deal to join the Detroit Pistons, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2019

Since being named MVP of the league in 2011, Rose has been afflicted with multiple injuries that have hindered his career. However, the 30-year-old averaged 18 points, 4.3 assists and 2.7 rebounds this past season with the Timberwolves.

Rose is coming off a $2.4 million minimum contract with Minnesota, and presumably will serve as a backup point guard for the Pistons, who are over the salary cap and don’t have much flexibility money-wise in free agency.

For someone coming off a resurgent year looking to be of assistance to a team that went 41-41 and snuck into the Eastern Conference playoffs last year, this move would be mutually beneficial for both Rose and Detroit.

