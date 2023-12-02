Report: Roger Goodell wants to permanently remove Eagles' ‘Tush Push' originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Whether it's called the "Tush Push" or the "Brotherly Shove," there's one thing NFL commissioner Roger Goodell wants to see on the popular Eagles' play: a permanent ban.

Philadelphia has made the play one of the league's premier talking points of the season due to its unheralded success. Once you see the Eagles line up in the formation with less than a yard to go, you might as well just give them the free first down.

Former Eagle turned San Francisco 49er Javon Hargrave wished he knew how to stop it ahead of their pivotal Week 13 clash on Sunday, but it might not need to be stopped on the field.

Ahead of the competition committee's gathering in 2024, the "Tush Push" is starting to gain steam of being heavily debated. Commissioner Goodell reportedly wants to see the play removed from the game permanently, The Athletic's Dianna Russini reported Saturday, citing a league source.

"It’s apparent this is going to be heavily debated among the competition committee made up of owners, general managers and coaches," Russini wrote. "It’s important to note that there isn’t a single person from the Eagles organization on the competition committee. However, three of their divisional opponents are represented: New York Giants owner John Mara, Cowboys COO Stephen Jones and Washington head coach Ron Rivera.

"Though it will all come down to the voting, the most important opinion about the play may come from NFL commissioner Roger Goodell. I was told by a league source that Goodell wants to see this play removed from the game permanently."

In discussions around plays like this, health and safety of the players spearhead the discourse. But Russini added, citing sources, that optics, not injuries, are leading the dialogue on the "Tush Push."

"From everything I have been told by multiple league sources, injuries aren’t happening as much despite big bodies ramming into each other every week when the play is used," Russini wrote.

The 49ers don't have the luxury of waiting until next year to stop the play, though. They'll likely face it on Sunday -- and maybe again come the playoffs -- and they'll need their stars to come up big.