Report: Rockets aggressively pursuing No. 1 pick from Pistons

After landing the second overall pick in the NBA draft, the Houston Rockets are reportedly looking to trade up and acquire the No. 1 overall selection from the Detroit Pistons, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

The Rockets are said to be high on former Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham and are willing to trade up to get him. The team is also hoping that the Pistons would pass on him, perhaps in favor of Jalen Green of the NBA G League Ignite.

Of course, Cunningham is widely considered to be the front-runner to be the top pick this year. He is only going to meet with the Pistons ahead of the draft as he and his camp firmly believe he will hear his name called first on July 29.

The Rockets have been aggressive in their pursuit of Detroit’s No. 1 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft and have also discussed guard Eric Gordon in trade scenarios, sources said.

While Cunningham is expected to go first, there has been some speculation that the Pistons would pass on him.

Pistons general manager Troy Weaver said after the lottery that the team would be aggressive in the draft and look at all of their options. Weaver has often gone outside of the box with some moves, which could mean Cunningham to the Pistons isn’t necessarily a lock.

Detroit is said to be very high on Green and could look to target him with the first pick if they pass on Cunningham. However, it seems likely the statement by Weaver is old-fashioned draft posturing in order to create some confusion ahead of the draft.

In any case, it should be worth monitoring to see if the Rockets can create a trade attractive enough to get the Pistons to trade their pick. With just over two weeks until the draft, trade rumors and other speculation should only intensify as it nears closer to July 29.

