Report: River Cats could play at Coliseum to clear Sacramento for A's

The Athletics won't call Oakland home beyond 2024 after it was announced Thursday that the team will play the next three seasons at Sutter Health Park in West Sacramento.

While the news was made official Thursday morning by both the A's and the Sacramento Kings, there still are plenty of nuts and bolts to be sorted, including how the A's will share the ballpark with the Sacramento River Cats, the Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants.

The River Cats have played at Sutter Health Park for more than two decades, but that soon could change with a major league team taking over.

One option is for both teams to share the ballpark as each league's schedule allows. The River Cats also could play some games at the Coliseum and even Oracle Park in San Francisco, the San Francisco Chronicle's John Shea reported, citing a league source.

Minor league teams typically play week-long series and travel on Mondays, so the A's would play in Sacramento when the River Cats are on the road.

When they aren't on the road and the A's also have a home series, the River Cats reportedly could get the boot and have to find accommodations elsewhere.

While discussing how the A's and River Cats will co-exist in a press release issued by the Kings, including where they will practice, the release reads that MLB will work closely with both teams to ensure schedules are constructed to meet both MLB and MiLB guidelines, adding the A's and River Cats each will have a dedicated facility.

It is becoming clear that the A's time in Oakland is coming to an end, but further details after that remain to be set in stone.