Report: Recording of comments from accuser’s son undermines one of the claims against Deshaun Watson

Last week, we suspected that there would be an effort this week to push back against some of the allegations against Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. On Thursday, some reporting along those lines emerged.

Josina Anderson of CBS Sports has shared, via a series of tweets, some information that undermines the claims of one of Deshaun Watson’s accusers.

Here’s the full report from Anderson: “I’m told there’s a recording of an interview with the adult son of 1 of 12 women the NFL interviewed in the Deshaun Watson case — stating his mom initially was complimentary of Watson in their conversations after the massage, but later switched her account and tone after negative allegations surfaced about Watson. The son intimated his mother intended to reward his silence, per league source. There’s a feeling that the NFL was initially cagey about details they learned from the woman’s son — after only mentioning they interviewed him in their report. The son’s recording was later reviewed by Watson’s side revealing the aforementioned details — presumably illuminating why this particular accuser was not included with the 5 women the NFL ultimately focused on at the hearing.”

It’s unclear whether the woman in question has settled her claims against Watson. Of the 24 plaintiffs, 20 have resolved their claims.

Whatever the reason(s), the NFL ultimately focused on five and only five cases despite the fact that at least 24 women have made allegations against Watson. That’s the extent of the league’s evidence. And Anderson confirms our report from last week that, as to the five cases on which the NFL focused, there was no evidence of violence, force, threat or coercion.

On Monday, the parties will submit their written materials in support of their respective positions. Then, we’ll wait for a ruling from Judge Sue L. Robinson, the disciplinary officer presiding over the case.

