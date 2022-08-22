The 2019 MVP could, if he wants, make more more than the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 draft.

Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reported during Sunday night’s Ravens-Cardinals pregame show that Baltimore has offered quarterback Lamar Jackson more money than the Cardinals have agreed to pay to quarterback Kyler Murray. Glazer adds that the five-year, fully-guaranteed contract given by the Browns to quarterback Deshaun Watson complicates matters.

Murray has a new-money average on a five-year extension of $46.1 million. But Murray is signed for seven years in all. Watson’s deal pays out $46 million per year over five years, all of which is fully guaranteed.

To get Jackson to $46.2 million per year on a five-year, new-money deal, they’d need to sign him to a six-year, $254 million contract, since he’s due to make $23.016 million this season.

Glazer also called it an “uphill battle” to get a deal done, given that Jackson represents himself.

The battle ends soon. Jackson has said he wants a new deal before the regular season begins. In two weeks, the Ravens will begin intensive preparations for their Week One game against the Jets.

Report: Ravens have offered Lamar Jackson more than Kyler Murray received originally appeared on Pro Football Talk