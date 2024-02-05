Report: Ravens to hire Jerry Rosburg as game management coach

The Ravens are expected to hire Jerry Rosburg in a role focused on game management, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

Rosburg, 68, has not coached in the NFL since 2022 when he served as Denver's senior assistant and then interim head coach when they fired Nathaniel Hackett with two games remaining.

Rosburg was with the Ravens as their special teams coordinator from 2008-18, so he and head coach John Harbaugh have familiarity.

Rosburg also served as the special teams coordinator for the Browns (2001-06) and Falcons (2007) before going to Baltimore.

Rosburg retired after the 2018 season, but the Broncos brought him out of retirement during the 2022 season when first-time head coach Hackett had game and clock management issues.