The Rams have hired Patriots assistant Nick Caley as their new tight ends coach, Albert Breer of SI.com reports.

Rams assistant head coach Thomas Brown began 2022 as the tight ends coach, but he moved back to running backs when Ra’Shaad Samples left for Arizona State.

Caley, whose contract with the Patriots is set to expire, also interviewed for offensive coordinator openings with the Patriots, Texans and Jets.

Caley, 40, joined the Patriots as an offensive assistant in 2015, which made him the team’s longest-tenured offensive assistant last season.

He coached the Patriots’ tight ends from 2017-22.

Report: Rams hire Nick Caley as tight ends coach originally appeared on Pro Football Talk