Report: Patriots using rare transition tag on safety Kyle Dugger originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Kyle Dugger is still a member of the New England Patriots. For now.

The Patriots are placing the transition tag on the 27-year-old safety ahead of Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET deadline for NFL teams to use franchise or transition tags on players, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reports.

The transition tag value for safeties in 2024 is $13.8 million, as opposed to $17.1 million for the franchise tag. The transition tag is similar to restricted free agency in that teams can offer Dugger a contract in free agency, but the Patriots have the right of first refusal to match that offer.

Transition tag for Kyle Dugger (reported by @JFowlerESPN) guarantees only that Dugger has to come back to the Patriots and give them a chance to match whatever deal he finds and likes on the open market. — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) March 5, 2024

So, Dugger essentially will be a free agent beginning March 13, although New England will have a bit more leverage if it wants to match another team's offer. If Dugger does sign elsewhere, the Patriots wouldn't receive any draft pick compensation in return.

The transition tag is extremely rare compared to the franchise tag: New England will be the first team to deploy it since 2020, when the Arizona Cardinals used the transition tag on running back Kenyan Drake. The Patriots have used the transition tag just one other time in franchise history: on cornerback Maurice Hurst in 1994.

According to Sportskeeda's Tony Pauline, New England is believed to have offered Dugger a multi-year deal worth $13 million annually, while Pro Football Focus projects Dugger's next contract at four years, $53 million ($13.25 million per year) with $29 million guaranteed. Whether Dugger receives similar offers in free agency next week could determine if he stays in Foxboro or signs elsewhere.

The Patriots using the transition tag on Dugger means they can't use the franchise tag on offensive lineman Mike Onwenu, who now will become an unrestricted free agent next week.

Transition tag for Dugger would mean no franchise tag for Mike Onwenu. The versatile offensive lineman is scheduled to hit free agency when the new league year begins. https://t.co/MJa2hoKigR — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) March 5, 2024

Onwenu, who recently fired his agent and currently is representing himself, still could return to the Patriots on a new contract but likely will receive competitive offers from several teams.

The NFL's legal tampering period for free agency begins next Monday, March 11, while free agency begins Wednesday, March 13.