Report: Patriots signing Appalachian State LB/S Jourdan Heilig to deal

After watching 259 other names go off the 2023 NFL draft board, former Appalachian State linebacker/safety Jourdan Heilig is getting his NFL shot with the New England Patriots.

AtoZ Sports’ Doug Kyed reported the news on Sunday.

Like every other team around the league, the Patriots are in the process of sifting through the remaining undrafted free agents to see which players fit their team the best. Heilig could be a clear fit as predominantly a special teams player.

The Patriots struggled on special teams in the 2022 season. Things even devolved to the point of the unit giving up two touchdowns in the season finale against the Buffalo Bills.

The Patriots found a special teams diamond in the rough last year when signing Brenden Schooler to a deal.

We’ll see if they can find similar success with Heilig.

