Report: Patriots sign former third-round draft pick WR Jalen Hurd

Former third-round draft pick Jalen Hurd has reportedly signed with the New England Patriots.

NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported the news on Monday.

Hurd was drafted by the San Francisco 49ers back in 2019, but he has yet to take an actual regular season snap. Any chances of doing so have been nixed with him spending all three of his seasons with the 49ers on injured reserve.

So he’ll be coming in as a bit of an unknown, assuming his health holds up. Another interesting nugget is the fact that Hurd played running back in college during his time with the Tennessee Volunteers.

The Patriots could clearly use some depth after releasing James Robinson in June. It could potentially open up another skilled position opportunity.

Breaking: The #Patriots have agreed to terms with former #49ers 3rd-round selection and Baylor standout, WR Jalen Hurd, per source. pic.twitter.com/A3lZmS0nSq — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) July 24, 2023

Hurd was a special athlete coming out of college, and that versatility was obviously enough to convince the Patriots to give him a shot at earning a roster spot in training camp.

It could be now or never for the now 27-year-old receiver.

