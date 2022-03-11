Report: Patriots showing interest in former Broncos wide receiver

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Isaiah Houde
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • New England Patriots
    New England Patriots
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Denver Broncos
    Denver Broncos
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

The New England Patriots are heavily pursuing options at receiver and linebacker this offseason — in the draft, free agency and via trade.

DaeSean Hamilton, who was released by the Denver Broncos on Tuesday, is a player the Patriots have interest in, according to Mark Daniels of the Providence Journal Journal. The 27-year-old tore his ACL in 2020 and missed the entire 2021 season.

The Patriots had interest in Hamilton ahead of the 2018 draft as he was one of the best receivers to come out of Penn State. He had a school-record 214 catches, along with 2,842 yards (second-most) and 18 touchdowns (fourth-most).

In three seasons with the Broncos, Hamilton totaled 81 receptions for 833 yards and five touchdowns.

Hamilton is mainly a slot receiver and had 4.3 40-yard dash speed before he sustained the injury. If the Patriots were to sign him, it would be on an affordable contract and he’d had to fight to make the roster in training camp.

He’s one of many receivers the Patriots currently have their eyes on.

List

8 receivers the Patriots should sign in 2022 free agency

Recommended Stories