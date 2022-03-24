Report: Patriots may pursue WR trade after avoiding the position in free agency

The New England Patriots haven’t had any luck hauling in another receiver to help out quarterback Mac Jones during the course of the 2022 offseason. Bill Belichick retained a few skill players, including running back James White, and brought in another running back, Ty Montgomery. But no receivers.

The Patriots have had an interest in adding a receiver, even if the team has nothing to show for it, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. It’s just that free agency has driven up the asking price for receivers to a prohibitive level. Per Fowler, “Russell Gage would have been a prime target, but he got $30 million over three years with Tampa Bay.” New England hasn’t given up, however. Per Fowler, fans can “expect them to continue to comb the market on wideouts, possibly via trade.”

Here’s why New England has been so hesitant to make a splash. From ESPN:

“Spending big could jeopardize the Patriots’ compensatory pick formula; cornerback J.C. Jackson and offensive lineman Ted Karras scoring big deals elsewhere can help the team secure a third-round pick or a combination of midround picks, for example.”

If New England avoids any major signings, it will get draft capital from the NFL’s compensatory pick formula in 2023 from the departures of Jackson and Karras. There are select free agents that were released from their team and therefore don’t count against the compensatory pick formula, like defensive end Trey Flowers, cornerback Janoris Jenkins, tackle Marcus Cannon and receiver DaeSean Hamilton. Free agents who hit the market after the expiration of a contract will count toward the formula.

