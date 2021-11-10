Report: Patriots have inquired Odell Beckham Jr., but aren’t a top choice for WR

Henry McKenna
·1 min read
In this article:
The New England Patriots have reached out to free-agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr.’s camp, according to The Athletic’s Jeff Howe. Howe made no indication that a deal was imminent. The Patriots and Beckham have long had a long-distance love affair, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Beckham, however, has honed in on three teams: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Green Bay Packers and the New Orleans Saints. So unless the Patriots made a surprising late push, they may fall out of relevance. New England has just $3.1 million in cap space, and is working with rookie quarterback Mac Jones. While Bill Belichick might entice Beckham, he left both New York and Cleveland over quarterback issues. Perhaps that’s what appeals about Green Bay and Kansas City, both of which have elite starters at QB.

Beckham Jr. left the Browns in controversy. It will be fascinating to see where Beckham lands and whether the mercurial but hugely-talented receiver can revitalize his career.

