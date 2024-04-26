Report: Patriots had trade discussions for 49ers WR Deebo Samuel

The New England Patriots are still diligently working behind the scenes trying to trade for a veteran wide receiver.

Per CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson, the team had preliminary trade talks with the San Francisco 49ers for former All-Pro wide receiver Deebo Samuel before the draft.

After using the No. 3 overall pick on quarterback Drake Maye on Thursday, the Patriots desperately need to fill out other areas on the offense around him. One of the biggest reasons why things failed with Mac Jones was the team’s inability to surround him with the necessary talent to be successful.

They don’t want to make the same mistake twice.

I'm told the #Patriots had preliminary trade discussions on #49ers WR Deebo Samuel prior to the NFL Draft, per source. In general, when teams explore potential transactions with other clubs, finding middle ground on compensation can be challenging. There are always many… pic.twitter.com/bOXi1GtcNJ — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) April 26, 2024

Along with Samuel, the Patriots are also believed to have inquired about 49ers All-Pro wideout Brandon Aiyuk.

New England owning the No. 34 overall pick in the second round could play a major role in a blockbuster trade, if one comes to fruition. Aiyuk would be the better option of the two given his skill set, durability and contract.

Those still waiting for a big splash from the Patriots in the wide receiver market might finally get their wish on Day 2 of the draft.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire