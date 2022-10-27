Report: Patriots expected to host free-agent punters amid Jake Bailey's struggles

Jake Bailey on notice? Patriots to explore punter options, per report originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

While the spotlight has been on Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe, we could have another roster competition brewing in New England.

The Patriots are expected to host a "handful" of free-agent punters this week as they explore alternative options to starting punter Jake Bailey, ESPN's Mike Reiss reported Thursday.

Bailey was a First-Team All-Pro in 2020 and earned a four-year, $13.5 million contract from the Patriots in August. But to say he hasn't lived up to his new deal would be an understatement: Bailey ranks 30th in the NFL in yards per punt (43.2) and dead last in net yards per punt (35.4).

That's not a good return on investment for the league's fourth-highest paid punter in average annual salary. Considering how much head coach Bill Belichick values quality special teams play, it's not surprising the team is considering other options.

As Reiss noted, the Patriots could add a punter to either their active roster or their practice squad and then make a decision on who they want to go with for Sunday's showdown with the 5-2 Jets in New York.