Report: No criminal charges against Dak Prescott over 2017 sexual assault allegation

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott will not face criminal sexual assault charges.

WFAA.com reports that prosecutors will not pursue the matter, and that Dallas police "found no evidence to support" the alleged victim's claims.

"Corroborate" would be the better term, since the alleged victim's version obviously counts as evidence. The question is whether prosecutors believe they can prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt. If the only evidence is her claim and Dak's denial with nothing more, it becomes difficult to meet the very high standard for a criminal conviction.

The decision not to pursue criminal charges has no impact on the civil claims that are pending between the parties. Prescott sued first, accusing the alleged victim and her lawyers of extortion, among other things, after the alleged victim's lawyers sent a demand letter seeking payment of $100 million.

Prescott also made a criminal complaint of extortion.

Then there's the possibility that the league will conduct its own investigation. In 2017, the NFL suspended Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott for domestic violence, even though he was never arrested or sued.