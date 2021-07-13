Report: Michigan State football gets Wisconsin's Saeed Khalif as player personnel director

Mel Tucker appears to have moved quickly to replace a key member of Michigan State’s football staff. And he stayed within the Big Ten.

According to the Wisconsin State Journal, Tucker hired Saeed Khalif away from Wisconsin on Tuesday to replace former director of player personnel Scott Aligo, who left the Spartans for a similar position at his alma mater Kansas. Tucker played at Wisconsin in 1995 before entering the coaching ranks as a graduate assistant with Michigan State under Nick Saban in 1997.

An MSU spokesman confirmed Aligo is no longer on staff but could not verify the report on Khalif as his replacement.

The hiring comes just as the NCAA lifted its year-plus recruiting dead period Tuesday, and programs can begin hosting high school and transfer prospects on official visits.

Khalif spent the past four seasons as the Badgers’ director of player personnel under coach Paul Chryst helping oversee their recruiting and working alongside current MSU tight ends coach Ted Gilmore. Khalif a former Georgia Tech defensive lineman from 1983-87 who had brief stints playing in the NFL, spent 2013-17 at his alma mater as an assistant director of player personnel.

He broke into the college ranks with two seasons as defensive coordinator and defensive line coach at Savannah State in the Football Championship Subdivision. Prior to that, Khalif coached high school football in Georgia and New Jersey, two areas Tucker and his staff have concentrated their recruiting efforts.

Aligo — whose departure was first cited Monday by national writer Bruce Feldman — came to MSU after one season at Akron in 2019 as director of player personnel. He spent more than seven seasons in NFL player personnel, working with the Kansas City Chiefs and Cleveland Browns, with coaching stops at Northern Colorado, Texas A&M and Oklahoma State in the early- to mid-2010s.

One of Aligo’s big missions under Tucker was retooling the Spartans’ recruiting strategy to help divide scouting into high school players and college athletes in the NCAA transfer portal. He also helped create an NFL-like pro day setting for departing seniors and 2019 graduates, though MSU’s 80-year streak of having a player selected in the NFL draft came to an end in April.

