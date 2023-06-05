REPORT: Michigan basketball misses out on another top transfer target

Things continue to get worse for the Michigan basketball program.

Ever since Caleb Love, the former North Carolina star, was forced out and de-committed from the Wolverines due to credits not transferring, Michigan has been stuck with three open scholarship spots for 2023-’24 and it appears it’s still the case.

According to multiple reports on Monday, Twitter user Trilly Donovan was the first to report, Tennessee transfer Olivier Nkamhoua has officially eliminated Michigan from contention. The Finland native is down to Baylor and West Virginia.

On3’s Joe Tipton and Michigan insider Josh Henschke with Maize & Blue Review both confirmed the report.

Update on Olivier Nkamhoua: It’s down to a two-team race between Baylor and West Virginia. Kansas State and Michigan were informed they are out. — Trilly Donovan (@trillydonovan) June 5, 2023

This is a major blow for Michigan. Nkamhoua was long considered to be a Wolverines lean, especially before he opted to look towards professional basketball. But once the former Volunteer didn’t get an NBA Combine invite, Nkamhoua looked at all of his options, and apparently the Wolverines aren’t one any longer.

Nkamhoua is coming off of an official visit this past weekend in Ann Arbor and reports looked promising between the two after his visit. The Wolverines are now back to square one looking to add pieces from the transfer portal.

