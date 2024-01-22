Report: Matt Patricia out of contract with Eagles, will pursue other opportunities

The Eagles haven't formally announced any coaching plans for the 2024 season, but it doesn't look like Matt Patricia will be back with the team in any role.

Patricia took over the team's defensive play-caller role from defensive coordinator Sean Desai near the end of the regular season, but the change did not spark a better performance from the unit and the Eagles were knocked out of the playoffs with a 32-9 loss to the Buccaneers in the Wild Card round. NFL Media reported Sunday that Patricia is out of contract with the Eagles and that he will explore other opportunities.

Sunday also brought word that Desai has been fired, so the Eagles will be starting back at square one on the defensive side of the ball.

The Desai news was reportedly delivered to him by head coach Nick Sirianni, which indicates that the Eagles won’t be making a change at the top of their staff. Confirmation of that should come in the near future because the Eagles will need to start working on who will be running their defense during the 2024 season.