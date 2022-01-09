Report: Lions will part ways with offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn

It’s not really news to anyone who has followed the Detroit Lions for the last few weeks, but now the broader NFL world is picking it up. Per a report from NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport, offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn will not be back with the Lions in 2022.

Lynn has been marginalized in the Lions coaching staff for several weeks, with head coach Dan Campbell acknowledging he took over playcalling duties several weeks ago. Campbell has even referred to himself as the offensive coordinator in a recent press conference.

As Rapoport notes, Lynn was just not a good fit with Campbell and the Lions. Detroit’s passing offense notably perked up following the in-season change. Lynn remained with the team and assisted with the run game, befitting his status as a former NFL running back and RBs coach.

Lynn joined the Lions as the offensive coordinator last January, one of the last coaching hires for the team. He previously was the head coach for the Los Angeles Chargers. His expected departure figures to be the most prominent staffing change the Lions will have this offseason.