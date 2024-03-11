Report: DE Leonard Floyd, 49ers agree to two-year, $20M contract originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

The 49ers are reinforcing their defensive line.

San Francisco agreed to terms with edge rusher Leonard Floyd on a two-year, $20 million contract that includes $12 million guaranteed in 2024, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Monday, citing a source. Floyd, 31, spent the 2023 NFL season with the Buffalo Bills, recording 10.5 sacks in 17 regular-season games.

Source: The #49ers are signing Leonard Floyd. Big-time edge help. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 11, 2024

He gets a 2-year, $20M deal worth up to $24M, source said. He gets $12M guaranteed in year 1. https://t.co/CbNrKjsysZ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 11, 2024

Floyd appeared to confirm the report a few minutes later with a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

San Fran!!!!! Im giving you my best yet — L8F4➰➰ (@Leonard90Flo) March 11, 2024

Floyd's recent pass rushing production has been a model of consistency, with the former first-round draft pick recording at least nine sacks in each of the last four seasons.

The 31-year-old was selected with the No. 9 overall selection in the 2016 NFL Draft, spending four seasons with the Chicago Bears before stints with the Los Angeles Rams and Bills. Floyd has recorded five playoff sacks in nine career postseason games, winning Super Bowl LVI as a key cog in the Rams' defense.