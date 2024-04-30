Report: LeBron rejecting Warriors trade reinforced Lakers' confidence originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

There is a non-zero chance LeBron James has played his final game with the Los Angeles Lakers, although the organization might have a reason to believe he will return for the 2024-25 NBA season.

James and the Lakers were swept and bounced from the playoffs by the Denver Nuggets after a 108-106 Game 5 loss on Monday at Ball Arena. The early playoff exit, unsurprisingly, led to speculation about James' future and whether or not he will return to Los Angeles next season.

However, one of James' prior decisions might be an indicator of his preference to remain in Los Angeles.

The future Hall of Famer rejecting a midseason trade to the Warriors the night before the Feb. 8 NBA trade deadline, which ESPN first reported on Feb. 14, was received by the Lakers as a sign James truly valued being part of the organization, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Monday night in a feature on James and the Lakers.

"But when James chose not to engage with the Warriors at the trade deadline in February, with Golden State owner Joe Lacob known to have opened that door during a trade discussion that ESPN first reported, the Lakers saw it as a sign that he truly valued being part of the Lakers organization," Charania wrote.

"A month later, James’ cordial courtside visit with Buss and her longtime Lakers partner Linda Rambis was as good a sign as any that all was well in their relationship. But James has made a habit of keeping his options open for most of his storied career, and this time around will be no different."

Of course, the trade deadline was almost three months ago, and a lot can -- and has -- changed for the offseason-bound Lakers.

It remains to be seen if James is open to playing elsewhere next season, but history might be an indicator that he's content with the Lakers.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast