Report: Lakers, Jarred Vanderbilt agree to 4-year, $48M extension

Forward Jarred Vanderbilt and the Los Angeles Lakers agreed on a four-year, $48-million contract extension Friday, according to a report from The Athletic's Shams Charania.

The 24-year-old's deal is fully guaranteed and contains a player option in the final year, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul and agent Erika Ruiz told Charania.

He joined the Lakers in February from the Utah Jazz in a three-team deal. The moves came right before the trade deadline, sending Russell Westbrook to Utah as Los Angeles acquired D’Angelo Russell and Malik Beasley.

Vanderbilt averaged 7.2 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 1.2 steals in 26 regular-season games during the Lakers' push to the play-in tournament. He was also a presence in the postseason, starting in 13 contests en route to the Western Conference finals.

