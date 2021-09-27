Report: Lakers’ Anthony Davis expected to start at center

The Los Angeles Lakers currently have two pure centers on the roster, but none of them are expected to start.

Dwight Howard and DeAndre Jordan were two acquisitions the Lakers made this summer on minimum deals, which was one of general manager Rob Pelinka’s priorities.

Marc Gasol was on the roster throughout the summer, but the Lakers recently traded him so he could potentially go play in Spain.

The center position is relatively thin with just two bodies, but the reported plan is to use Howard and Jordan as depth instead of as starters.

That means Anthony Davis is likely headed to be the starter in Frank Vogel’s lineup, as reported by Bill Oram, Shams Charania and Sam Amick of The Athletic:

Since Davis arrived from New Orleans two years ago, the Lakers’ best lineups have featured him at center. With Westbrook aboard, sources said Davis has emerged as the expected starting center, clearing the way for a likely starting five of him, Westbrook, Ellington, Ariza and James, according to sources.

Russell Westbrook would start at point guard, Wayne Ellington at shooting guard, LeBron James at small forward, Trevor Ariza at power forward, then Davis.

How James and Ariza are used can be interchangeable at the forward positions.

It should be a goal for Davis to play way more minutes at center this season considering the guard-heavy roster, and this report could indicate that will happen.