Report: Kyle Lowry wants to join 76ers, Raptors open to trade

The Raptors could trade Kyle Lowry.

Maybe to the 76ers?

Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer:

A source said Lowry would like to be in Philly. The source believes the Sixers and Raptors might be able to get something done.

Toronto told Lowry they would be willing to trade him to a preferred destination if they get something of value in return, according to sources. A league source says the Raptors want to reward Lowry for his years of service by helping him secure an opportunity to win another NBA title.

It’s easy to see why Lowry would want to join the 76ers. He’s a Philadelphia native, and the 76ers – unlike the Raptors – are in championship contention.

Of course, it’s up to the teams whether a deal gets done. Toronto wanting to do right by Lowry, who has done so much for the franchise, nudges the team toward a trade.

If that’s what Lowry wants. Just because he would like to be in Philadelphia doesn’t mean he wouldn’t also be content remaining in Toronto.

A complication: Lowry has a $30.5 million salary. Even if they’re willing to pay more luxury tax, the 76ers must send out at least $24.32 million in a Lowry trade.

A package of Danny Green ($15,365,853), Seth Curry ($7,834,449) and another player would work. Green and Curry could help the Raptors, who are still in the playoff race. Or Green and Curry could be flipped elsewhere if trading Lowry means Toronto is willing to take a step back. Picks from Philadelphia could make this worth the Raptors’ while.

The 76ers’ would sacrifice key depth and stability, even beyond this season. Lowry is on an expiring contract, and Curry is locked in two more years.

But Lowry is probably worth it. He’s the perimeter creator and outside shooter Philadelphia needs to complement Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons deep in the playoffs. Lowry’s defense makes him an especially strong fit. The 76ers’ window is open.

I’m not predicting the Raptors will trade Lowry to Philadelphia. But everyone involved has reason to be intrigued by the possibility.

Story continues

More on the 76ers

Must-watch games, details from NBA release of second-half schedule NBA Power Rankings: Brooklyn moves to top as LeBron, Lakers slide Three things to know: Why are All-Star selections always about the snubs?

Report: Kyle Lowry wants to join 76ers, Raptors open to trade originally appeared on NBCSports.com