Report: Knicks, Enes Kanter working on 'separation' as trade deadline passes

New York Knicks are working on a buyout with center Enes Kanter. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

The New York Knicks are “working on a separation” with center Enes Kanter, according to a report by Adrian Wojnarowski and Ian Begley of ESPN.

Reporting with @IanBegley: The Knicks and center Enes Kanter are working on a separation that could be completed as soon as today. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 7, 2019

The Knicks are releasing Enes Kanter, league source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 7, 2019





The Knicks, who traded Kristaps Porzingis to the Dallas Mavericks last week, are also working on a buyout with Wes Matthews. The NBA trade deadline passed at 3 p.m.

The Knicks plan to keep DeAndre Jordan but intend to grant Wes Matthews a buyout once the trade deadline passes, league sources say. Matthews is at the top of the buyout brigade with expected interest from Indiana, Golden State, Houston and maybe more. — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) February 7, 2019





Knicks decided in advance to start discussion

Wojnarowski reported Wednesday afternoon that the Knicks intended to begin discussion on a buyout with Kanter as soon as the deadline passed since they couldn’t find a taker for a trade. Kanter has an expiring $18.6 million deal.

The eighth-year center is averaging 14.0 points, 10.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. He started 23 games but had been relegated to fourth-string. He has long expected to leave New York around this time.

“I gave New York everything I had,’’ Kanter said after Tuesday’s loss, per the New York Post. He kissed the Madison Square Garden logo last week in a rare check-in and has publicly pushed the team to let him go if it won’t put him on the court.

Report: Knicks will release Matthews

Matthews plans to sign with the Indiana Pacers, per Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Wesley Matthews will be released by the New York Knicks today and plans to sign with the Indiana Pacers, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @WatchStadium. Major wing addition for the Pacers. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 7, 2019





The Pacers were active at the deadline. Matthews went to New York in the blockbuster Mavericks deal last week. It was expected he’d move with his expiring contract.

