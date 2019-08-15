Report: Kevin Hayes only signed with Flyers because they overpaid him

Kevin Hayes reportedly only wanted to sign with the Philadelphia Flyers if they overpaid him. (Photo by Patrick Gorski/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

One of the more glaringly egregious contracts to be signed this NHL offseason was Kevin Hayes’ seven-year, $49.9 million deal with the Philadelphia Flyers.

Philly needed some help down the middle of the ice, and Hayes wasn’t a bad option by any means. However, forking over more than $7 million a season plus a fifth-round-pick to acquire the 27-year-old from the Winnipeg Jets seemed a little steep, especially considering he has only produced one campaign with 50 points or more. Even the Dorchester, Mass., native knew he was getting more than his worth, according to Frank Seravalli of TSN.

“I don’t understand why [the Flyers] felt the need to go out and spend a pick in order to go [trade for Hayes],” the hockey reporter claimed on the Snow the Goalie podcast. “I was with a current NHL player the night before Game 7 in Boston who - five minutes before seeing me - ran into Kevin Hayes outside somewhere in downtown Boston, which is obviously his hometown.

“He goes ‘Oh yeah, I just ran into Kevin Hayes.’ He said Kevin Hayes told him the only way he’s going to the Flyers is if the Flyers overpaid to get him.”

Seravalli goes on to estimate that Philadelphia spent roughly $600K-$700K more per year than market value for him, although he does admit it’s hard to gauge exactly.

It’s sounding like the five-year pro is going to have to prove that he’s worth every penny. Luckily for him, I’ve heard Philly sports fans are easy to please (not).

