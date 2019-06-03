Report: Kawhi Leonard sues Nike over 'Klaw' logo copyright

Kawhi Leonard has filed a federal lawsuit against Nike, claiming the apparel company copyrighted the “Klaw” logo that he designed without his consent, The Portland Business Journal reports.

Leonard used to have a deal with Nike’s Jordan brand before leaving the company to sign with New Balance in 2018.

The Business Journal acquired a copy of the lawsuit that was filed in Southern California on Monday.

Lawsuit: Nike ‘falsely’ claimed it designed logo

In the suit, Leonard claims that Nike "falsely” claimed that it designed the logo in its copyright registration, according to the report.

Kawhi Leonard files lawsuit against Nike for using his logo without his consent pic.twitter.com/h497IxTcCu — JDF Sports (@JDFSports) June 3, 2019

Nike did not respond to the Business Journal’s request for comment.

Clippers reportedly pursuing rights to logo

The New York Times reported last week that the Los Angeles Clippers are looking into purchasing the logo that’s still owned by Nike in an attempt to lure the Toronto Raptors star in free agency.

Leonard is in the midst of playing in the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors. The Warriors tied the series at 1-1 with Sunday’s Game 2 win in Toronto. The series resumes on Wednesday at Golden State.

Leonard will become a free agent in July and is widely believed to be considering signing with the Clippers regardless of the outcome of the NBA Finals. Caesar’s Palace laid odds last week favoring Leonard to sign with the Clippers over the Raptors and other potential suitors.

