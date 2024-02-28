Report: Kansas football coach Lance Leipold agrees to new deal as momentum continues

LAWRENCE — Kansas football coach Lance Leipold reportedly has another new deal, as the Jayhawks’ momentum in the early years of his tenure continues to move the program forward.

Leipold, who took over at Kansas ahead of the 2021 season, has taken the team to back-to-back bowl games — in 2022 and 2023 — for the first time in more than a decade. He’s delivered the team’s first bowl victory — in 2023 — in more than a decade. And he’s being rewarded for it, with what ESPN is reporting is one that'll make him one of the highest paid coaches in the Big 12 Conference.

"Sources: Kansas has agreed to a new contract for coach Lance Leipold that features a significant raise in his average salary to more than $7 million per year, putting him in the Top 3 average salary in the Big 12," ESPN's Pete Thamel posted on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. "Leipold has delivered back-to-back bowl seasons at Kansas, and the school has prioritized keeping him."

The 2024 season has the potential to be one of the Jayhawks’ best in recent history, with the team fully capable of competing for a Big 12 title in the new-look league. They return key pieces on offense such as quarterback Jalon Daniels, running back Devin Neal and more. They also return key pieces on defense such as cornerbacks Mello Dotson and Cobee Bryant.

Kansas’ 2024 season may not have games scheduled to be played in Lawrence, given the team’s renovations to David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Instead, they’ll be playing their non-conference home games at Children's Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kansas and Big 12 home games at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. But given the locality of those venues, and the athletic department’s commitment to ensuring as positive a fan experience as possible, that shouldn’t affect the team’s momentum moving forward.

"Leipold’s salary bump does not include new years on the deal," Thamel further explained in another post on X. "It’s part of a bigger investment in Kansas football by AD Travis Goff, as Kansas has invested $450 million in football stadium and facility upgrades and also a significant uptick in on-field and support staff salary."

