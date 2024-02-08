These 3 transfer portal additions could be critical to Kansas football’s 2024 season

LAWRENCE — Kansas football made the additions of five more transfer portal talents official Wednesday during signing day.

Those five, who with tight end DeShawn Hanika (Iowa State) make six through this route, are defensive lineman Dylan Wudke (Youngstown State), offensive lineman Shane Bumgardner (Tiffin), offensive lineman Darrell Simmons Jr. (Iowa State), defensive lineman Javier Derritt (North Dakota State) and safety Devin Dye (Utah State). That’s an even split, three to three, on offense and defense. And according to a KU release, the five newer Jayhawks combined total almost 200 games played while they’ve been in college.

Here are three, though, among the six, who could be critical to Kansas’ efforts during the upcoming 2024 season:

DeShawn Hanika, tight end

With Mason Fairchild’s career at Kansas coming to an end with the 2023 season, there’s an opening for playing time at tight end for the Jayhawks. That doesn’t mean it’ll be handed to Hanika. But Hanika has experience at another Big 12 Conference program in Iowa State that should serve him well.

Hanika, a Topeka native, also has special teams experience from his multiple years at Iowa State. So, it’s not as if he needs a high number of targets to be able to make a difference at Kansas. He’s rated as a three-star transfer by 247Sports.

Shane Bumgardner, offensive lineman

Kansas’ offensive line also saw a key member’s college career end with the 2023 season. Mike Novitsky, a regular starter at center across the past three seasons, is moving on. So Bumgardner’s addition becomes all the more important with the 2024 season approaching.

RELATED: Kansas football recruiting class: Meet Jayhawks’ incoming signees for 2024

RELATED: Kansas basketball vs. Kansas State recap: Jayhawks drop rivalry game in overtime

RELATED: Kansas football transfer portal tracker: Here's who's leaving and here's who's joining

Bumgardner is making the jump to Division I after being named the top center at the Division II level. He’s a three-star interior offensive lineman transfer as rated by 247Sports. As long as he can acclimate physically to the higher level of competition, he’s someone who can be a valuable part of the offensive line as the Jayhawks chase a third straight bowl game appearance.

Javier Derritt, defensive lineman

Multiple key members of the interior of Kansas’ defensive line are gone from 2023, and Derritt joins the Jayhawks as a three-star defensive tackle transfer as rated by 247Sports. He’s another player who will be making a jump up in level of competition, Division I FCS to Division I FBS. But Kansas’ coaching staff has shown an ability in recent years to identify prospects who can fare well doing just that, and he has extensive experience playing college football.

The Jayhawks’ defensive line took a significant step forward in 2023. They’ll look exceed that in 2024. Derritt living up to the potential he has can go a long ways to ensuring that’s possible.

Jordan Guskey covers University of Kansas Athletics at The Topeka Capital-Journal. He is the National Sports Media Association’s sportswriter of the year for the state of Kansas for 2022. Contact him at jmguskey@gannett.com or on Twitter at @JordanGuskey.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Why 3 transfer portal players matter to Kansas football’s 2024 season