Grading Kansas football’s 2024 recruiting class: How did the Jayhawks do?

LAWRENCE — Signing day Wednesday proved to be quiet for Kansas football.

The Jayhawks, as expected, didn’t announce any more scholarship additions from the high school or junior college ranks. KU did formalize the additions of five more players with college experience from the transfer portal, all of whom had previously committed. In total, combined the signing class for 2024 has grown to 23 recruits.

Time will tell what kind of effects these prospects have at Kansas. But they are joining a team that’s garnered a lot of momentum in recent months and years. The Jayhawks have enjoyed back-to-back bowl games for the first time in more than a decade and are coming off of a bowl victory for the first time in more than a decade, too.

How did Kansas football’s 2024 recruiting class rank?

247Sports class rank: No. 45 overall, No. 43 composite, No. 58 transfer

Top signees: Defensive end DJ Warner, No. 10 edge, No. 123 nationally; defensive lineman Dakyus Brinkley, No. 25 edge, No. 321 nationally; cornerback Austin Alexander, No. 29 cornerback, No. 355 nationally; offensive lineman Shane Bumgardner, 3-star transfer and interior offensive lineman from Division II Tiffin

Biggest miss: Michael Boganowski remains someone who was a significant target for Kansas’ coaching staff in this recruiting class at the high school level. The in-state talent had been off the board for some time even prior to the early signing period in December. He ended up signing with Oklahoma, and the 247Sports Composite four-star linebacker was listed by the Sooners as a defensive back.

Grade: B+ — The transfers that Kansas has announced have continued to make this a strong recruiting class for coach Lance Leipold and company. It’s met some needs, such as with a potential starter for this upcoming season in Bumgardner. It’s done so while still leaving some question marks for how the team will look in 2024.

