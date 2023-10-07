Report: John Rhys Plumlee will start for UCF football against Kansas

UCF quarterback John Rhys Plumlee will return to the starting lineup Saturday after missing three games with an unspecified right leg injury, according to a report from The Action Network's Brett McMurphy.

The Knights (3-2, 0-2) will try to snap a two-game losing streak, traveling to Kansas for a 4 p.m. kickoff.

New contract for Malzahn: UCF coach signs extension through 2027 season

Plumlee was cleared to resume practicing last Friday in seven-on-seven drills and suited up in full uniforms for warmups ahead of UCF's Big 12 home debut with Baylor. Knights coach Gus Malzahn was noncommittal as to the fifth-year senior's chances of playing during his press conference Monday.

Injured on UCF's game-winning drive at Boise State, Plumlee has completed 38 of 54 passes for 553 yards with three touchdowns and four interceptions. He has carried the ball 19 times for 163 yards and one touchdown.

Senior co-captain and defensive end Josh Celiscar said earlier this week that Plumlee's clearance gave the team an emotional lift.

"Everybody loves John Rhys," Celiscar said. "With him being out, you know he can't really do much, so you feel for the guy. Now he has a chance to come back, and so everybody is going to have confidence that we're going to do pretty well."

Kansas, meanwhile, will be without its starting QB Jalon Daniels, the Big 12's Preseason Offensive Player of the Year. He was a late scratch from last week's contest at Texas due to back tightness. Redshirt senior Jason Bean will draw his third start of the season.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: UCF football: John Rhys Plumlee back from injury, will start at Kansas