Report: Jags TE Dan Arnold sustains a Grade 2 MCL sprain, injury might be season-ending

The hits just keep coming for the Jacksonville Jaguars’ struggling offense.

This week, it entered its game against the Atlanta Falcons without notables like DJ Chark, Travis Etienne, and Jamal Agnew, and now the unit will be without its best tight end, Dan Arnold, for at least a month.

According to the sources of NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Arnold sustained a Grade 2 MCL sprain in the process of Sunday’s loss to the Falcons. The injury will sideline him from four to six weeks, which means his season could be over depending on his recovery process.

#Jaguars TE Dan Arnold suffered a grade 2 MCL sprain, sources say, knocking him out 4-6 weeks. Based on the calendar, the injury could be season-ending. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 29, 2021

Arnold left Sunday’s game in the second quarter on a completion from Trevor Lawrence that was his first of the game. With the catch secured, Arnold dragged defenders with him before being stopped for a nine-yard gain but remained on the ground for a bit after the play. He was ruled questionable to return afterward, then in the third quarter, he was ruled OUT.

Arnold has been a solid contributor for the Jags since they traded for him (with a 2022 fifth-round pick) back in September for cornerback C.J. Henderson and a 2022 third-round selection. He registered four games where he was able to garner 60 yards or more since joining the Jags and was one of Trevor Lawrence’s top targets. However, without him, the Jags will have to get even more creative down the stretch on offense.

Veteran tight end James O’Shaughnessy was just making his return from the injured reserve Sunday and having him together with Arnold would’ve given the Jags a nice one-two punch at the position. However, O’Shaughnessy will now be thrust back into the TE1 role for the Jags (at least as a receiver) with Chris Manhertz and rookie Luke Farrell behind him.

As more news becomes available, we’ll be sure to provide more updates on Arnold.