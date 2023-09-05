Report: Gun charges against Patriots CB Jack Jones dropped originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Jack Jones' legal situation has been resolved in a favorable way for the New England Patriots cornerback.

The gun-related charges against Jones stemming from his arrest at Logan Airport in July have been dropped by the Suffolk County district attorney, MassLive's Chris Mason reported Tuesday. Jones' charges were dropped in exchange for pre-trial probation and 48 hours of community service, per Mason.

"Jack is grateful to have the case resolved and is looking forward to playing football," Jones' attorney Rosemary Scapicchio told NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

“The Commonwealth states that consistent with its standard of review in all cases, it has thoroughly reviewed all the evidence in this case and determined that it cannot be proven beyond a reasonable doubt that Mr. Jones had knowledge that he possessed the firearms in his bag at the time of the incident,” the DA said in a court filing, per Mason.

The NFL could still discipline Jones through its personal conduct policy even though he was not convicted of any crime. Therefore, it remains unknown whether Jones will be available for the team's Week 1 game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at Gillette Stadium.

Either way, this result is great news for Jones and the Patriots.