Report: Grizzlies in 'strong talks' to deal Marc Gasol to Hornets

The Charlotte Hornets are reportedly interested in trading for Marc Gasol (Getty)

The Memphis Grizzlies are in “strong talks” to send franchise cornerstone Marc Gasol to the Charlotte Hornets, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reports.

Memphis is in strong talks to move franchise star Marc Gasol to Charlotte, league sources tell @TheAthletic @WatchStadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 5, 2019

Scroll to continue with content Ad





The Grizzlies are reportedly in rebuilding mode, looking to trade Gasol and longtime point guard Mike Conley ahead of Thursday’s NBA trade deadline.

Details on the reported talks have not been reported.

The Associated Press reports that Gasol will not play in Tuesday’s Grizzlies game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Beat reporters have noted that the No. “33” marking Gasol’s locker has been removed and that there’s a partially filled trash bag next to it.

Read into it what you will, but there is a trash bag next to Marc Gasol’s locker partially filled, and the number “33” above his locker is not there anymore. — David Cobb (@DavidWCobb) February 6, 2019





Gasol has played entire career in Memphis

Gasol, 34, was drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers but has played his entire 11-season NBA career with the Grizzlies, joining the team in a 2008 trade package that included his brother Pau Gasol.

He’s averaged 15.2 points, 7.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists in Memphis while making three All-Star appearances.

Hornets building around Kemba?

Story continues

The Hornets would conceivably be interested in Gasol to build around All-Star point guard Kemba Walker, whose contract ends at the end of the season, but has expressed interest in remaining with the Hornets long-term.

The Hornets have a decision on whether to continue to build around Walker or blow up the team and start over. A Gasol trade would signal faith in continuing forward with a team built around the fan-favorite guard.

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Some Patriots players would like to visit Obama, not Trump

• LaVar Ball reveals team he wants Lonzo traded to

• What if Magic can’t pull off blockbuster deal?

• NBA’s most pressing trade-deadline questions

