Report: Giants players want Joe Judge to be fired

From Saquon Barkley to Lorenzo Carter and from Logan Ryan to Daniel Jones, New York Giants players have all sung the praises of head coach Joe Judge. Publicly, anyway.

Behind closed doors however, feelings are apparently much different.

Following a 22-7 loss to the Washington Football Team on Sunday, FOX Sports insider Jay Glazer reported that players in the Giants’ locker room want Judge gone.

“I’ve talked to people inside that locker room — they would like to see a move on from Joe Judge,” Glazer said on the post-game show.

Prior to a Week 17 game against the Chicago Bears, Glazer reported that Judge was likely to remain in East Rutherford. However, opinions began to waver when Judge melted down and unloaded a bizarre 11-minute rant that spewed venom in various directions.

Things only continued to spiral from there.

“I would’ve said three weeks ago that it’s a 75 percent chance he can stay, then 50 percent today, and then probably about 25 percent after that (Washington) game,” Glazer said. “Dave Gettleman, the GM, he’ll be gone either way.”

Late on Sunday evening, Glazer hit Twitter to update his report. And to the surprise of no one, it appears as if decision-makers are torn on Judge. He’s fallen out of favor with many, but the Giants fear becoming the model of inconsistency and turnover.

I believe Giants brass is torn on what to do w Joe Judge bc of revolving door of coaches they’ve had in recent years. Have hesitation to move on bc they’d add to that revolving door. At same time I have heard a ton of frustration inside that locker room. Not a little, a lot — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) January 10, 2022

The irony here is that Judge’s viral 11-minute rant that was meant to save his job may ultimately be what costs him his job.

