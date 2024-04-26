Report: Giants made ‘last-ditch effort’ to trade up for quarterback

The New York Giants selected LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers with the sixth overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft in Detroit on Thursday night, but that may have not been their “Plan A.”

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reports that the Giants attempted to pry the No. 3 overall selection away from New England in an effort to draft North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye.

From our NFL Draft coverage: The #Patriots had big-time trade offers… and decided to stick and pick. pic.twitter.com/yDb7RY729P — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 26, 2024

Whatever the offer was, by them or the other team that was hot for Maye (Minnesota), it wasn’t enough. The Patriots didn’t waste any time getting the card up to the podium to take Maye for themselves.

The offer was rumored to be the sixth and 47th picks in this draft and next year’s No.1 for the No. 3 overall, but that hasn’t been confirmed.

Apparently, it was Maye or bust at quarterback for the Giants as they passed on Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy to take Nabers. Schoen also said the Giants would not be trading back into the first round to grab a quarterback.

That wasn’t going to happen anyway as the six top quarterback prospects all came off the board in the first 12 selections.

It remains the Daniel Jones Show in East Rutherford.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire