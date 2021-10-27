Report: Freshman OL Kingsley Suamataia enters transfer portal

Zachary Neel
One of the Oregon Ducks’ biggest recruits from the 2021 class, OL Kingsley Suamataia, has entered the transfer portal, according to a report from The Oregonian‘s James Crepea.

Suamataia was a 5-star recruit that came to the Ducks this season, part of the No. 6 rated class in the nation. He has been unable to crack the offensive line rotation, despite a number of injuries opening the door for potential playing time.

Suamataia was rated as the No. 32 recruit in the nation, listed at 6-foot-6 and 317 pounds. He has only seen action in one game this season, which came in Week 3 vs. Stony Brook.

