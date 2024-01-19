Report: Falcons request to interview Joe Brady

Although the Falcons are having a second interview with Bill Belichick today, they haven't stopped their requests to interview head coaching candidates.

The Falcons have requested permission to interview Bills interim offensive coordinator Joe Brady, Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reports.

Brady previously interviewed for the job in 2021 before the team hired Arthur Smith.

Brady made a name for himself as the passing game coordinator for LSU in 2019 when they won a national championship with Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow.

He joined the Panthers in 2020 as offensive coordinator and spent two years in that role. Brady joined the Bills as quarterbacks coach in 2022 and became the interim offensive coordinator when the team fired Ken Dorsey on Nov. 14.

The Falcons have completed interviews with Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, Eagles offensive coordinator Brian Johnson, Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, Ravens assistant head coach/defensive line coach Anthony Weaver and 49ers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks.

They also have requested Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris and Raiders interim head coach Antonio Pierce. The Raiders hired Pierce on Friday.