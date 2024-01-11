Report: 'Everyone but Steph Curry is on the table' as Warriors approach trade deadline.

Toronto Raptors v Golden State Warriors

The Warriors just completed a seven-game homestand that was arguably their best chance to turn this season around — they went 2-5 with a couple of losses, such as the 36-point blowout at the hands of the Pelicans, that had fans booing them in the Chase Center (and coach Steve Kerr saying it was deserved).

Now those fans pin their hopes on the trade deadline, looking for something, anything, that can turn this season around and keep the championship dynasty alive a little longer. To that end, the Warriors front office considers everyone not named Stephen Curry as available for a trade, reports Shams Charnaia on Fan Duel's Run it Back show.

"The mindset in Golden State right now is everyone but Steph Curry is on the table."@ShamsCharania on the Golden State Warriors.



: https://t.co/wdT8I0ST8g pic.twitter.com/kIMbJsdET8 — Run It Back (@RunItBackFDTV) January 11, 2024

"The mindset in Golden State right now is everyone but Steph Curry is on the table."

In one sense this is the right attitude for GM Mike Dunleavy and the front office to have — explore everything. Sure, the Warriors COULD try to make a major trade at the deadline, packaging Chris Paul and his non-guaranteed $30 million contract with a promising young player such as Jonathan Kuminga or Moses Moody and a first-round pick. But that's not the right question to ask.

SHOULD the Warriors make a major move at the deadline?

Is it time to admit the dynasty is over and not throw good money after bad, chasing one more cheap thrill of a playoff run to the second round or, if they're lucky, the Western Conference Finals? Stephen Curry is still a top-10 player in the league, but this supporting cast — Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, especially Andrew Wiggins, but the list goes on — is not near as good as the one that won the title just a couple of seasons ago. Do the Warriors want to give up solid young players for the future and a first-round draft pick for... what? Pascal Siakam, who they would have to max out to keep next summer? Zach LaVine? Dejounte Murray?

No doubt the Warriors are struggling and that puts pressure on a team to make a trade, but what are they doing it for? What is the ultimate end goal and would this move get them there? The Warriors have some hard questions coming up and a trade will not change that.