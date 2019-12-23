Report: Eagles release veteran running back Jay Ajayi weeks after re-signing him

Just weeks after re-signing Jay Ajayi, the Philadelphia Eagles have released the veteran running back ahead of a Week 17 matchup against the New York Giants with a playoff spot on the line, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports.

The move coincides with the expected return of Jordan Howard next week.

Ajayi seldom used in return

The Eagles signed Ajayi, 26, on Nov. 15 after placing running back Darren Sproles on injured reserve. Ajayi played sparingly over three games, tallying 30 yards on 10 carries. He has not played in either of the Eagles’ last two games.

Jay Ajayi's brief return to the Eagles roster is reportedly over. (Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Ajayi’s Week 12 appearance against the Seattle Seahawks was his first action since suffering an ACL tear in Week 4 of 2018 as a member of the Eagles. Ajayi initially joined the Eagles in a midseason 2017 trade from the Miami Dolphins and played a prominent role in the backfield during Philadelphia’s Super Bowl run that season.

Sanders has thrived as lead back

Philadelphia has since traded for Howard from the Chicago Bears and drafted running back Miles Sanders in the second round of this year’s draft. Sanders, a dual threat as a pass catcher out of the backfield, has emerged as Philadelphia’s workhorse back.

Howard hasn’t played since suffering a shoulder injury in Week 9, but is expected to return for Sunday’s game against New York, according to the report.

With Howard’s return, the Eagles apparently intend to use Ajayi’s roster spot for another position of need as they look to a potential playoff berth.

