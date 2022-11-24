Report: Eagles hire Marcus Brady as a consultant

After the Colts fired Frank Reich as their head coach earlier this month, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said that he will consult with his former boss whether or not the Eagles officially hire Reich in that capacity.

There’s been no move to formalize that relationship, but another coach dispatched in Indianapolis this season has reportedly come to an agreement with the team. ESPN reports that former Colts offensive coordinator Marcus Brady is joining the Eagles as a consultant.

According to the report, Brady and the Eagles discussed a role ahead of the team’s Week 11 win over the Colts but waited until after that game to make a deal. Sirianni was emotional after that game and cited his love for Reich as the reason why he was so fired up.

Brady was fired by the Colts a couple of weeks before Reich got his pink slip. He had been with the team since 2018 and took over as offensive coordinator after Sirianni left the Colts to become the Eagles coach in 2021.

