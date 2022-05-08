Report: Dolphins invite former ‘Last Chance U’ wideout to tryout

While the Miami Dolphins have traded for Tyreek Hill, signed Cedrick Wilson Jr. and drafted Erik Ezukanma, general manager Chris Grier is still looking for talented players to add to their receiver room.

According to Pro Football Network’s Mike Kaye, the Dolphins have invited former Washington State wide receiver Calvin Jackson Jr. to try out with the team this week. Kaye also stated that Jackson tried out with the New York Jets over the weekend.

Jackson’s name may have some familiarity for multiple reasons. The wideout’s late father, Calvin Jackson Sr., played defensive back for the Dolphins for six seasons from 1994-99.

Fans may also remember his name because prior to playing at Washington State, Jackson was a member of the Independence Community College Pirates, who were the focus of multiple seasons of Netflix’s “Last Chance U.”

Jackson wasn’t a player that the show chose to focus on, but whenever they would show highlights of the games, he was making defenders look silly. In his two seasons at Independence, he recorded 74 receptions for 1,030 yards and nine touchdowns.

After a decent first season at Washington State in 2018, he played in just five games over the last two years, including a redshirt season in 2019.

