Report: Dolphins claim former Cowboys bust Taco Charlton before playing Dallas

The Miami Dolphins have claimed former Dallas Cowboys defensive end Taco Charlton off waivers, NFL Network reports.

The Cowboys released the 2017 first-round pick on Wednesday. The Cowboys and Dolphins will play each other on Sunday.

[Watch live NFL games on the Yahoo Sports app, here's how]

Scroll to continue with content Ad

It’s not clear whether Charlton will be ready to play on Sunday, but he will certainly be available to provide insight to Miami’s coaching staff into the inner workings of the Cowboys.

Taco Charlton joins the Miami Dolphins just in time to face a Cowboys team that cut him this week. (Reuters)

Disappointment in Dallas

Charlton never lived up to his first-round draft status in Dallas, tallying four sacks and 46 total tackles in 27 games over the course of two seasons. He was inactive for the first two games of the season after an offseason that saw Dallas fail to find a trade partner.

Charlton made a Twitter plea on Monday for the Cowboys to “free me” that he later deleted. Dallas, once again unable to find a trade partner, waived him two days later as they made room on the roster for defensive end Robert Quinn, who was activated following a two-game PED suspension.

More from Yahoo Sports: