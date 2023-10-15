Report: De'Von Achane is expected to return after missing four games

The Dolphins put running back De'Von Achane on injured reserve this week, so he will miss at least the next four games of the season as he recovers from a knee injury.

That's not great news given Achane's seven touchdowns over the last three weeks, but there's a bit of good news about the outlook for the rookie's expected return. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that he is expected to return to action after missing the minimum four games before he'll be eligible to return.

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said at a press conference this week that it "wasn't like a black and white decision" to put Achane on injured reserve. He ran for 151 yards and a touchdown against the Giants last Sunday and there was no word of his knee issue until Monday.

The Dolphins did not activate Jeff Wilson from injured reserve on Saturday, so Raheem Mostert and Salvon Ahmed are set to be the top backs against Carolina this week.