Report: Daniel Jones, not Drew Lock, will start for Giants in 2024

Shortly after the 2024 NFL draft concluded, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, who was a long-time New York Giants beat writer, revealed that Drew Lock would be afforded the opportunity to “compete a little bit” with Daniel Jones.

“They have the faith in Daniel Jones to be ready to go in Week 1 and be a full participant in training camp,” Garafolo said. “And by the way, they also do believe that Drew Lock has a chance to compete a little bit and maybe push Daniel Jones. We’ll see.”

Those comments, understandably, took on a life of their own.

Despite general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll adamantly stating that Jones would start in 2024 — something that was even relayed to Lock himself — it opened the door to speculation.

Could Lock really win the starting job out of training camp?

NFL insider Daniel Jeremiah added fuel to that fire, suggesting Lock had a “really good shot” at taking over the starting role in Week 1.

“I believe Drew Lock has a really good shot on winning that job,” NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah said, via Gregg Rosenthal. “They were comparing Daniel Jones and Drew Lock, emphasis on Drew Lock, to the QBs that were going to be there (at the No. 6 pick in the draft) and the line for them was Drake Maye.”

Unfortunately for the anti-DJ crowd, it may be time to pump the brakes on any hope that Lock is going to start coming out of camp.

On Wednesday, Garafolo sought to clarify his earlier comments and made it clear that Jones will be the team’s unquestioned starter so long as he remains healthy and productive.

“If you get into the season and Daniel Jones isn’t playing well then perhaps (Lock) will push him,” Garafolo said. “But I want to be clear about — and what the Giants have been clear about — is that if Daniel Jones is healthy, and they do hope and expect that he’s going to be healthy (by) Week 1, he is going to be the quarterback.”

Garafolo left the door open to Lock taking over if Jones completely bombs out but short of that, the Giants have hitched their wagon to DJ and intend to ride it out with him in 2024.

