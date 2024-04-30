Giants’ Drew Lock has chance to ‘compete a little bit’ with Daniel Jones

This offseason, the New York Giants signed quarterback Drew Lock in free agency on a one-year deal worth $5 million. The company line is that Lock was brought in to back up Daniel Jones.

But is that true?

After the Giants failed to land their top target in the NFL draft last week — UNC quarterback Drake Maye — and didn’t select another, their quarterback room is being questioned and scrutinized again.

“I said it in January after the season,” general manager Joe Schoen said in response to a question regarding the quarterback situation after the draft.

“Our expectation was Daniel would be our starter and we brought Drew Lock to be his backup and Tommy (DeVito) is a backup, so that’s where we are and that’s how we’ll move forward this season. Daniel is still under contract for three more years. As it sits today, that’s where we are.”

Jones is still rehabbing from a torn ACL he suffered midseason in 2023 but is expected to be ready for the season. But, what if he isn’t? And even then, what if he is?

NFL Network reporter Mike Garafolo, a long-time Giants beat writer, believes Lock will be given a “chance to compete” this summer at camp.

"Drew Lock will have a chance to compete" Via @MikeGarafolo on NFL Network pic.twitter.com/lODeoskpQk — awthentik (@awthentik) April 29, 2024

“They have the faith in Daniel Jones to be ready to go in Week 1 and be a full participant in training camp,” Garafolo said. “And by the way, they also do believe that Drew Lock has a chance to compete a little bit and maybe push Daniel Jones. We’ll see.”

If Jones is healthy, he’ll be given the benefit of the doubt. After all, the Giants are paying Jones top dollar this year and they hope to get the most out of him. Lock would have to outplay him convincingly to take the starting job.

But there are other factors to be considered. Financial factors.

Sigmund Bloom of Football Guys outlines how the Giants’ failure to bring in a quarterback of the future ‘opens the door’ for Lock this season.

The Giants don’t want Daniel Jones (aptly called Janiel Dones by ​Malik Nabers) to be exposed to injuries that could kick in his $23 million injury guarantee for 2025, so they can release him before his $12 million roster bonus kicks in on the fifth day of the 2025 league year. Lock should at worst get a chance to start while the Giants want to protect their pocketbook a la the Raiders decision to bench Derek Carr at the end of 2022. Since Jones is rehabbing from a torn ACL, Lock could also start to open the season. With the addition of Nabers, Lock could have some success and make the Giants very patient with Jones injury rehabilitation. Lock has the chance to earn at least a salary jump to bridge starter for 2025, and in a best case scenario could get a second contract from the Giants and incumbent status going into next season. The Giants passing on a quarterback in a draft with six going in the first 12 picks opens a door for Lock.

The Giants can get out of Jones’ contract after this season and turn the page should he not produce. Could Lock be the long-term answer? Stranger things have happened.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire